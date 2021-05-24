Man pulled from rip current dies at Nassau County hospital

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old man who got caught in a rip current Monday afternoon later died at a Nassau County hospital, according to a news release from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department.

Rescue crews were called to the beach just before 4 p.m. after a report of a swimmer in distress. The Fire Department said several people were in the water and attempted to help the swimmer by using body boards.

Other people, the Fire Department said, were also caught in a rip current while trying to help. Lifeguards were able to help them out.

Everyone was evaluated by paramedics, and the man was rushed to a hospital and later died, the Fire Department said. He was not identified.

Area beaches have been under red flag conditions and those conditions applied when the emergency occurred. The Fire Department said double red flags have been posted in Fernandina due to the continued risk of rip currents.

In Jacksonville, a body was found Monday during the search for a man who disappeared Sunday in the surf at Huguenot Park. Police did not confirm whether a rip current was to blame, but red flags were flying Sunday afternoon.