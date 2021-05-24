Local agencies searching for missing swimmer

Or better yet...stay out of the water all together.

He was last seen in the water at Huguenot Park Sunday afternoon.

First responders were called around 1:45 yesterday afternoon. JFRD, FWC, Ocean Rescue, and the Coast Guard are all helping in the search.

A family member identified the missing swimmer as Larry Dupree.

His aunt says he was helping his kids to safety and managed to get them to a sandbar before he went under.

The waters are very dangerous today. As of right now, police have not confirmed if rip currents had anything to do with this incident, but we do know the red flags were flying yesterday afternoon.

There are flags outside of the Huguenot Park entrance. The red flag is right outside the gates of the park. This means there are likely to be strong rip currents and swimmers should stay out of the water.

There was a high rip current risk along our coast all weekend long. A spokesperson for Jacksonville Beach lifeguards said they had to help 10 swimmers get back safely to shore yesterday because of rough waters.

News4Jax spoke with our maritime expert, Rod Sullivan, who says rip currents can be extremely dangerous.

“You can see them if you’re high enough but when you’re down at water level you can’t see them,” Sullivan said, “a rip current rips out from the shoreline so fast that even an Olympic swimmer cannot fight against it and get to shore.”

We are working to learn more about where the search efforts are for the missing swimmer.