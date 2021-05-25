23-year-old killed in Pomona Park shooting

Partly Cloudy icon
Erik Avanier
, Reporter

Putnam County
Pomona Park
Christian Eric Sanchez
Christian Eric Sanchez (Provided by Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday evening in Pomona Park, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the shooting happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. outside a residence on Keown Avenue.

Christian Eric Sanchez died at the scene, deputies said.

As the Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate, deputies are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at Willard F. Hazen Memorial Park prior to the shooting or who may have any information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477.

