Crews set to break ground on long-awaited Southbank project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The developer for a project on Jacksonville’s Southbank that is 12 years in the making is holding an official groundbreaking Tuesday for the site, which up to now has been known as “The District.”

But a spokesman for the developer -- Preston Hollow Capital, which is based out of Dallas -- said that name is going to change

The development next to the Duval County School Board building will turn the riverfront site into housing, retail and a park.

The work underway now at the site is for a parking lot that will be used by the school board. It is located right next to the 32-acre site. In turn, the school board will swap part of their parking lot to allow for easier access to the site.

The future land use map for The District. (Jacksonville Daily Record)

The Jax Daily Record reports the orange space in the rendering above will be residential and retail, while the red space is mixed-use, including hotel and office space.

The building height map for The District. (Jacksonville Daily Record)

The project could end up costing more than $600 million, and right now, the city could be spending $23 million on infrastructure improvements like drainage and roads.

Ad

The groundbreaking starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday. News4Jax will have a crew there to learn more about the plans and we’ll update you on air and online.