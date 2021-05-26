Jacksonville cold case detectives asking for tips in 2013 killing of Englewood man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Robert “Bob” Levey, 83, was found dead on June 25, 2013, inside his Englewood home, which police said was set on fire. Eight years later, no arrests have been made.

Investigators suspect foul play in the death of Levey, who lived in his home on Mimosa Drive for 30 years. A witness told police they saw another man setting his home on fire then leaving with gas cans. That’s why investigators are spotlighting this case eight years later -- hoping new information comes forward.

“Just as recently as last week, part of the evidence that’s been run through our partners at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, we’ve resubmitted some evidence to them. I can’t go into the specifics of that right now,” said Detective Ray Reeves, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit.

Detectives said it was a brutal killing, but the cause of death was never released until now.

“An autopsy was performed by the medical examiner’s office here in Duval County. They ruled the homicide by blunt force trauma, so we know he sustained multiple injuries and succumbed to those injuries and died as a result,” said Reeves.

The Cold Case Unit is hoping for help from the community.

“Maybe they talk to someone, maybe they saw someone, maybe they saw someone at the scene that night that may have said something and they thought it’s just trivial, but to us, it could be a crucial piece of evidence, a key piece that really breaks this case wide open,” Reeves said.

Bob Levey

For Levey’s family and friends, not a day has gone by without the hopes of bringing the killer to justice.

Project Cold Case shared this statement with News4Jax from the family:

“He is dearly missed by his family and friends. We remain grateful for our caring community, the JSO and their efforts to solve this case, the ongoing care and helpfulness of Project: Cold Case and our local Television Stations for presenting this information. We are hopeful that someone will come forward with information that will help solve this case”.

A year after Levey’s death, News4Jax spoke with his son, Russ Levey.

“There has not been an arrest made yet, and we feel we’re holding out hope that someone knows something,” Russ Levey said in 2014.

That still holds true -- no arrests have been made.

“Over the years there have been tips that have come in, and those have been followed up,” said Reeves.

The hope is spotlighting this cold case so a tipster can come forward.

Over the years, there have been walks with MAD DADS (Men Against Destruction-Defending Against Drugs and Social-Disorder), vigils and memorials as the family struggles with Bob Levey’s tragic death.

Bob Levey would have turned 92 in November.

Reeves said an arsonist could set fire to conceal or destroy evidence, but in this particular case, the fire did not completely consume the house, so investigators were able to gather evidence.

The reward has been increased to $6,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).