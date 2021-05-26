Jacksonville mayor, sheriff, fire chief to work as team to find missing persons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry, Fire Chief Keith Powers and Sheriff Mike Williams announced Wednesday a new program called Missing Endangered Persons Search and Rescue to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment from both departments to search for missing person(s).

Unique to Jacksonville, this model codifies a plan to use both department’s resources to maximize the chance of safe recovery of any missings person, whether child or adult.

Flood the area where the person was last seen with police and fire personnel, along with a drone, helicopter, mounted patrol and any other resource appropriate.

This is the way we’re going to work going forward,” Williams said.

Special mapping technology the city purchased in recent years, grid searches and other shared resources have been used in the safe recovery of several children in recent years, including a 6-year-old boy and his 5-year-old sister lost for two days in woods near their Whitehouse home in December 2019.