Search for missing children nears critical 48-hour mark

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The search for 6-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister, Bri’ya has entered its third day. An Amber Alert remains in effect for the two children who went missing near the Whitehouse mobile home community.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax they have no idea where the children could be. According to the JSO, the children were reported missing by a family member about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. They were last seen about 11:30 a.m. while playing in the front yard of a home at the Paradise Village Mobile Home Park off Beaver just east of Chaffee Road. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the Amber Alert about 5:15 p.m.

Braxton’s and Bri’ya’s disappearance has resonated with local families, including those who live nearby. Dozens of volunteers joined authorities when the search started Sunday and continued to search Monday night. The search is expected to resume Tuesday. Many offered prayers and expressed hope the children will be found safely.

Some parents News4Jax spoke to say they’re fearing the worst; that the children could have been abducted. They’re still hoping the children will be found alive. In a Monday afternoon press conference, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said searchers “have found nothing.”

As the search continues for 6-year-old Braxton and his sister, 5-year-old Bri’ya Williams, in the Whitehouse area of Jacksonville, investigators will be checking in on sexual predators and offenders who live nearby.

Within a 2-mile radius of the Paradise Village mobile home park, where the two children were reportedly last seen Sunday, there are 30 registered sexual offenders and predators.

As of Tuesday morning, there were no new updates from law enforcement