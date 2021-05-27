Residents to weigh in on proposed trash facility in Mandarin

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Neighbors in one Jacksonville community can weigh in on a proposed waste transfer station on Thursday evening. The proposed station would go right behind the tree line of the Greenland Chase neighborhood in Mandarin.

Residents have been vocal about how they do not want the facility near their homes. Neighbors have said the waste transfer station could decrease property value, risk their health and air quality and cause odor issues.

Councilman Danny Becton is hosting a community meeting at 5 p.m. at Southpoint Community Church about the waste transfer station to let neighbors’ voices be heard.

Councilman Becton Hosts Community Mtg RE: 2021-231 Waste Transfer Station - May 27 @ 5:30pm

Neighbors from a Mandarin subdivision are fighting to get one of the city’s trash haulers, Waste Pro, to find another place to build a waste transfer facility. The facility would be a place where trash haulers can dump their load into a bigger truck that will go to the landfill, so they can quickly go back to their routes.

“No Jacksonville resident should have to be forced to sacrifice their health for this project,” said resident Ashley Reid.

Dozens of neighbors, wearing red, filled the chambers of city council meeting earlier this week, including Reid. They are asking city leaders not to change the zoning that would allow the facility in their neighborhood or in any other community.

“As a mother of three, this is not what I want my or anybody’s developing children growing up by,” said Reid. “There are certainly other sites that do not impose irreparable harm to the residents and citizens of this city.”

The proposed station could be the solution to a problem the city’s faced for years as thousands of Jacksonville residents have been complaining about trash haulers missing pick-ups for weeks at a time and in some cases missing an entire street.

In November, the News4Jax I-Team found the city had more than 79,000 trash pick-up complaints in a little over a year.

“The reason this came about is because COJ put out an RFP … this is being proposed as a way to address collection issues throughout the southeastern part of the county,” said Steve Diebenow, Waste Pro attorney.

“I don’t want anybody in the audience thinking there is a chance this will see any light of day in June,” said Becton.

Check-in for the meeting is at 5 p.m.