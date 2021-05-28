2 people injured in Dinsmore shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were injured Friday afternoon during a shooting in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The two people involved in the shooting, a male and a female, suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

Investigators said the victims were in a car when the shooting occurred and the car eventually crashed into a ditch.

JSO said the shooting that happened around 4 p.m. on Moncrief Dinsmore Road appears to be an isolated incident with a known suspect, so there’s no immediate danger to the public.

The victims were taken to UF Health.

JSO asks that anyone with information about the incident call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.