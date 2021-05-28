Father, 2 children missing from boat ‘alive’ & ‘well,’ Jacksonville Fire Rescue says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father and two children have been located safe, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says, after an empty boat was found Friday evening in the St. Johns River.

Authorities with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were assisting in the search. JFRD said the boat was found anchored and that no one was on board.

The scene was at the end of Journeys End Lane in Mandarin. Additional details were not immediately provided.

News4Jax is working to gather additional information.