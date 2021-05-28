FWC looking for impaired boaters during Memorial Day Weekend

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be patrolling the water for impaired boaters during Memorial Day Weekend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s the final day of “National Boating Safety Week” and if you plan to get out on the water for the holiday weekend, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a warning for you.

The big message ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, and really any time you’re out on the water, stay sober.

Just like when you’re behind the wheel on the road, drinking while operating a boat is dangerous, not to mention a crime. Last weekend, three people in Jacksonville were arrested for operating a boat while intoxicated.

But with vacationers expected to flood the beaches and waterways on Memorial Day Weekend, Florida Fish and Wildlife officer Trevor Hausler said policing boozed boaters will be a constant battle.

“We enforce the BUIs regularly, almost on a daily basis here in Jacksonville. It’s a cancer that’s kind of taken over as a society. I would call, it’s a culture to be on a boat and drinking alcohol and it’s not safe,” Hausler said.

Ad

In 2019, FWC and other agencies handed out 649 citations for boating while intoxicated or under the influence. In 2020, citations were down to 528.

Hausler said boating impaired can be as dangerous as driving drunk.

“It’s more of a dynamic fluid operation,” he said. “You have channel markers, you have you know, tide, current wind, stuff like that. Other vessels and there’s no streetlights, there’s no headlights, there’s no nice reflective white and yellow lanes in the road. So it’s, more of a dynamic situation that you have to be able to devote your full and undivided attention to and you can’t offer that if you’re impaired.”

According to FWC, alcohol or drugs were involved in 23% of boating death incidents in 2020.

Alcohol use is also tied for the most common cause of boating deaths, not counting miscellaneous causes.