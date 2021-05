Thousands of homes were reportedly without power Friday night, according to JEA.

Its online outage map showed the outage affected homes in Mandarin, Loretto, Greenland and Bartram, among other areas.

At 10 p.m., about 9,800 customers were affected, but that number increased to 13,300 just before 10:30 p.m. Power was estimated to be restored by 11 p.m., JEA said.

