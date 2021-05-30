Fatal Crash on I-295 at Blanding Boulevard

The crash happened on I-295 and Blanding Blvd, shown here.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a car crash on northbound I-295 at Blanding Boulevard Sunday morning.

According to Jacksonville Fire Rescue, a white SUV hit a tow truck carrying one vehicle. The white car slammed into the wall after the crash, causing the airbags to deploy.

The victim’s name or information has not been released yet.

The crash was reported at 2:44 am Sunday.

This crash is not affecting northbound traffic on I-295.

The ramp at Collins Road is closed, but drivers are still able to exit before the crash at Blanding Boulevard.

