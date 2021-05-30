Organization aimed at preventing violence expanding to Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An organization designed to prevent violence is expanding to Jacksonville’s Westside this summer.

A third branch of the Cure Violence initiative is set to open on the Westside this summer.

A $470,000 grant from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will fund the expansion. The city doesn’t have to match this number.

The program aims to prevent violence, treating it like a public health problem.

The funds are split between service providers in the area. The Potter’s House Christian Fellowship is managing the third site, and gets the largest portion -- $360,000.

News4Jax pulled the data since Curve Violence started in 2019. In September, they reported nine shootings and five homicides in the Bridges to the Cure site, and three shootings and one homicide at the Noah’s Ark Project site.

In January 2020, Bridges to the Cure reported 21 shootings and 11 homicides. Noah’s Ark reported nine shootings and five homicides.

Together, both sites account for more than 5,000 hours in the community.

News4Jax records show a 25% reduction in people shot and in homicides so far this year. It’s unclear if the Cure Violence program contributed to this reduction. But the goal remains the same, to reduce and prevent shootings and killings in the city.

Cure Violence research said some target areas they’ve worked in saw a 70% reduction in shootings.

The ordinance for Jacksonville’s expansion is waiting on the mayor’s signature.