Floridians flood to Jacksonville beaches for Memorial Day weekend

A lot of people are heading to the beach this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday.

A Jacksonville Beach Police spokesperson said there are more patrol cars out than normal to make sure everyone stays safe this weekend.

Bars and restaurants are filled with people celebrating the first holiday weekend with the least amount of COVID restrictions in Jacksonville Beach.

“Masks aren’t required, it’s literally amazing, said Julia Pislar.

Pislar is in town from California and she said Jacksonville Beach is more relaxed with restrictions than her hometown.

“I didn’t even want to go into stores because I had to wear a mask, but my friend was like, ‘don’t even worry about it,’” said Pislar.

Jack Kenney is also from out of town.

“I haven’t seen anyone wearing a mask here. In Kansas City, there’s still a bunch of stores that make you wear them, said Kenny.

More people visiting Jacksonville Beach from out of town means more police patrolling. We noticed police cars on almost every block in and around downtown Jacksonville Beach.

Sergeant Tator said extra police will be out here the remainder of Sunday evening. She said there haven’t been any incidences around the beach so far this weekend.