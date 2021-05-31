Gun sales in area continue to spike as mass shootings, unrest continues

There has been a surge in people buying a gun for the first time, with the pandemic, civil unrest and mass shootings cited as factors contributing to the spike.

Meanwhile, the number of people shot in Jacksonville has dropped compared to last year.

“People are beginning to understand that no one other than themselves will take responsibility for their safety,” said Eric Friday, general counsel for Florida Carry.

Friday said it’s all out of fear.

“Well, the first thing is important to know is get training,” Friday said. “We have a severe shortage of ammunition. You can save yourself a lot of ammunition by getting good training and learning how to properly use that firearm.”

The FBI says one week in March had more than a million total firearm background checks.

This as a wave of mass shootings were reported across the country.

On Sunday morning in South Florida, 22 people were shot, two of them killed.

In Jacksonville, News4Jax records show a 25% drop in people shot this year.

But Chryl Anderson with Moms Demand Action says the numbers are still problematic.

“We are suffering from some of the worst gun violence we’ve had in all the years I’ve lived in Jacksonville,” Anderson said.

The organization worked to get this proclamation signed by the Mayor, making June 4 National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Friday says more people are choosing to protect themselves by buying guns.

Nobody wants to see more shootings and gun purchases and awareness efforts will continue.

Florida Carry says gun owners need to properly store guns, especially if around children.