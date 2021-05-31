JSO says ‘several’ people shot near Waffle House ‘mud hole’ on Westside of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after ‘several people’ were injured in connection with a shooting that occurred near a Waffle House and included a mud hole as part of the crime scene at Pickettville Road and Commonwealth Boulevard.

A spokesperson for JSO said police were called to the area around 2:20 a.m. As police arrived at the scene, at least 3 people arrived at nearby hospitals. Some with life-threatening injuries, but police did not specify how many people total were shot or give more details on the severity of the injuries.

It’s not clear the circumstances of the shooting. Police had the Waffle House and a mud hole near the parking lot blocked off with crime scene tape.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.