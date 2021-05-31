Loved ones mourn loss of Orange Park tow truck driver killed in Sunday wreck

A photo provided by a friend shows Carlos Betancourt posing proudly for a selfie in front of his tow truck.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Loved ones are mourning the loss of an Orange Park tow truck driver who was killed while stopping to help a motorist on Interstate 295 over the weekend.

A vigil is scheduled Monday night to remember 30-year-old Carlos Betancourt, whom family and friends confirmed was one of two people killed in the early Sunday morning wreck.

Though the family asked for privacy while they grieve, Betancourt’s brother Kevin described him as the “best brother, son and friend” in response to a message from News4Jax. Friends said the small business owner also beat cancer twice.

The crash happened about 2:40 a.m. Sunday near where I-295 meets Blanding Boulevard, according to a preliminary crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Betancourt and the driver he stopped to help were standing near the tow truck parked on the left shoulder, partially blocking the left travel lane, when they were struck by a sport-utility vehicle.

The impact sent the SUV careening into a concrete barrier.

Betancourt died at the scene, according to FHP, and the 19-year-old driver he stopped to help was taken to an area hospital where he too was pronounced dead.

The SUV’s driver, a 23-year-old woman, was not hurt.

A spokesperson for the Florida Department of Transportation underscored the importance of obeying the state’s “move over” law, which requires drivers to change lanes when passing emergency vehicles.

“It’s not only the law, but it’s also safest for you as a driver and for people that are disabled on the side of the road,” FDOT spokesperson Hampton Ray told News4Jax Sunday.

According to the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, drivers must move over a lane — if they can do so safely — for stopped police, emergency, sanitation, utility and towing vehicles.

Drivers can face traffic infractions, fines and points on their driving records for violations.

Betancourt’s brother, Kevin, emphasized the importance of that law in a message to News4Jax:

“The main thing I want to be highlighted is the importance of moving over for emergency vehicles especially tow trucks. A young life was taken all because of something that could’ve been avoided if people would just follow this simple law.”

A fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe to help Betancourt’s family defray the costs of his funeral.

“Carlos beat cancer twice, started his own business, & always kept a smile on his face,” the fundraiser’s description said in part. “He made such an impact on so many people in such a little time. We have lost an amazing man. Carlos was a bright light in a very dark world. He helped everyone without a second thought.”

To learn more about Betancourt or to make a donation, click here.