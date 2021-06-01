Mostly Cloudy icon
Jacksonville’s ‘Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration’ returns

Carianne Luter
, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City of Jacksonville announced Tuesday that the city’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout Duval County to celebrate the nation’s independence.

At each location, the City of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display that will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

“With the success of our celebrations last year, we’d like to maintain that momentum and create an even better experience,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “Residents and visitors alike will have six locations to choose from to view the fireworks celebration with their family and friends.”

Fireworks will be launched from the following locations throughout various communities:

  • Downtown Jacksonville
  • St. Johns Town Center
  • FSCJ North Campus
  • The Avenues Mall
  • Trinity Baptist Church
  • Ed Austin Regional Park

The Downtown Jacksonville location will include a family fun zone, food trucks, bars, and a concert at Riverfront Plaza beginning at 5 p.m. Fireworks viewing areas will be on both the North and South banks along the St. Johns River.

As we do every year, News4Jax will televise and stream the city’s fireworks spectacular as well as others around Northeast Florida.

Click here for more information.

