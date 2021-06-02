Gov. DeSantis signs record $101.5 billion budget for 21-22

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the largest budget ever for the state of Florida: $101.5 billion for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

The budget, which is an increase of nearly $10 billion over the current state spending plan, was bolstered by federal relief money and aided by a quicker-than-expected economic rebound in the state.

DeSantis, who signed the budget Wednesday at a restaurant in New Smyrna, Beach said the state avoided a disaster because many schools remained open and Florida wasn’t locked down like other states.

“Last spring, forecast for Florida, really everywhere in the country but particularly a service and tourism-based economy like we have in Florida, those predictions were dire,” DeSantis said. “Well, I’m happy to report today that once I sign this budget, we will be signing a budget that responsibly supports our men and women in law enforcement, our K through 12 education students and teachers, conserves and protects our great environmental and natural resources throughout the state of Florida, and does so in a way that has the lowest per capita tax burden of any state in the country that has will probably be $10 billion in reserve, which will be about 10% of the overall budget.”

DeSantis said vetoed $1.5 billion in total spending, including $1.35 billion from federal funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Senate Democratic Caucus criticized DeSantis for taking credit for a budget that included billions of dollars it received from the federal government.

“Unfortunately, as he took his victory lap to hand out the bonuses, and brag about the many programs rescued as a result of the federal help, the governor never once directed thanks to those who made this possible. It was a crass example of freeloading off the hard work of others he doesn’t want to acknowledge because he doesn’t agree with their politics,” a statement from the Florida Senate Democratic Caucus reads.

The Senate unanimously approved the budget in May before the House voted 117-1 in favor. The only “no” vote came from Republican Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who is known as a conservative firebrand.

Last year, DeSantis vetoed a billion from the budget and ordered state agencies not to spend all the money appropriated to them. There were dire predictions of budget deficits, especially since Florida has no income tax and heavily relies on tourism to pay the bills.

To view the veto list, click here.