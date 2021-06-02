Gov. DeSantis vetoes $2 million in NE Florida spending

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a record $101.5 billion state budget on Wednesday, but there was still plenty of money left on the cutting room floor.
DeSantis vetoed about 150 line items pitched by individual lawmakers out of about 700 included in the budget. But the vast majority of $1.5 billion he vetoed was $1 billion in federal dollars that would have gone to a new emergency fund in the governor’s office.
Looking at the five-page veto list, News4Jax found plenty of local organizations impacted by the cuts.
Here is a list of some of the area projects that will miss out on more than $2 million in state funding due to the vetoes:
- Flagler College - Hotel Ponce de Leon Preservation and Restoration (Senate Form 1260) (HB 3403): $250,000
- Clara White Mission Daily Feeding Program (Senate Form 1501) (HB 2291): $200,000
- City of Gainesville Community Resource Paramedic Program Funding (Senate Form 1802) (HB 3619): $250,000
- Gainesville Regional Transit Eastside Transfer Station (Senate Form 1804) (HB 3309): $300,000
- Grants And Aids To Local Governments And Nonstate Entities -- Fixed Capital Outlay -- Grants And Aid -- Jacksonville Zoo And Gardens: $200,000
- Automated License Plate Readers for the City of Jacksonville Beach (Senate Form 1276) (HB 2367): $150,000
- Fresh Ministries: Fresh Path Youth Program (Senate Form 1793) (HB 4043): $250,000
- River Region - Substance Use and Mental Health Treatment for Veterans (Senate Form 1286) (HB 2285): $409,455
- St. John’s Schools Classroom to Careers/Flagships (Senate Form 2053): $50,000