Gov. DeSantis vetoes $2 million in NE Florida spending

Clara White Mission Inc. in downtown Jacksonville is one of the organizations affected by the vetoes.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a record $101.5 billion state budget on Wednesday, but there was still plenty of money left on the cutting room floor.

DeSantis vetoed about 150 line items pitched by individual lawmakers out of about 700 included in the budget. But the vast majority of $1.5 billion he vetoed was $1 billion in federal dollars that would have gone to a new emergency fund in the governor’s office.

Looking at the five-page veto list, News4Jax found plenty of local organizations impacted by the cuts.

Here is a list of some of the area projects that will miss out on more than $2 million in state funding due to the vetoes: