Man accused of killing man in downtown St. Augustine not charged

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The 30-year-old man taken into custody early Saturday morning after a second man was shot and killed in downtown St. Augustine cooperated with police and told officers he fired in self-defense after being punched, according to the initial incident report released Thursday.

St. Augustine police several shots were fired outside Dos Gatos, a bar on Hypolita Street, about 1:50 a.m. The victim, Adam Amoia, died at this scene. Several other people in the area at the time were not hurt.

The man, who we are not naming, remained at the scene, telling officers some girls started yelling at him before Amoia came up and “punched me three or four times” in the face. The shooter, who handed officers his broken eyeglasses and told them the gun was in his front pants pocket, which officers found. He was handcuffed and taken to police headquarters, where the report said he cooperated with officers.

The shooter, whose lip was swollen and bleeding, told the arresting officer he was talking with two guys outside the bar when the victim came up and began punching him in the face.

When he learned the man shot died, he said, “I’m sorry,” and “I didn’t want him to die,” according to the report.

The man asked to call his parents and to get a lawyer.

While the incident report described the offense as “murder, non-negligent manslaughter,” the man was not charged with a crime and the case was referred to the State Attorney’s Office.

Friends said told News4Jax that Amoia, who was in his late 30s, was a big part of the St. Augustine community. A vigil for him was held Saturday night.

“He was the unofficial mayor of this town,” said Seun Sobanjo, a friend. “He took care of all of us, went out of his way, always to look out for his neighbor.”

At this time, we do not know if the gunman knew Amoia.