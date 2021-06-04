Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

4 Jacksonville high schools graduating earlier than planned on Friday

District rescheduled 7 outdoor graduations Thursday, Friday over concerns about weather

Zachery Lashway
, Reporter/anchor

Jacksonville
Education
Duval County
Morning Show
Students wearing caps at a high school graduation ceremony
Students wearing caps at a high school graduation ceremony (WDIV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a year where students became used to adapting to change because of COVID-19, seniors at seven Jacksonville high schools got another dose of that this week when their commencement ceremonies were moved up on short notice because of concerns about the weather.

Seven Duval County high schools rescheduled outdoor graduations set for the evening because of rain in the forecast.

Ed White, Sandalwood, and Mandarin all had their ceremonies at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Raines, Terry Parker, First Coast, and Englewood high schools will host their ceremonies in their outdoor stadiums at 9 a.m. Friday:

The dates and locations have not changed, only the time. The schools announced the changes on Wednesday.

The district is encouraging graduates to arrive at school at 8 a.m.

