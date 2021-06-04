Police arrest belligerent passenger on flight at Jacksonville International Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police at the Jacksonville International Airport confirmed Friday that an airplane passenger was arrested and that the FBI is investigating the incident.

A source confirms that a couple was on board the plane with a lap child. The source said that the couple was told that the child was too old to sit in someone’s lap and that the woman agreed to take another flight, but the man became angry and demanded to be let off the plane too.

The source said the man struck another passenger and that there was an off-duty JSO officer on the flight. When the officer tried to intervene, the source said, the man slapped the badge out of her hand.

The source said the man was wrestled to the floor by other passengers and was held down for police to arrest him.

As noted, the FBI is investigating as when the doors of a plane close, incidents fall under federal jurisdiction.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.