1 dead after Arlington house fire, Jacksonville sergeant says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An elderly man is dead after a house fire Sunday in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the residential structure fire on Domas Drive. Firefighters said within minutes that the fire was under control.

JFRD said one person was transported from the fire with critical injuries. He was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say the fire was started because the man was using his oxygen mask while smoking. JSO says their officers, as well as JFRD, have responded to this residence before for similar incidents.

