Geezer Dog Rescue takes in 16-year-old dog abandoned in Westside dumpster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Geezer Dog Rescue has taken in a 16-year-old dog that was abandoned in a Westside dumpster.

The organization in Avondale said the dog, named Sheba, is resting and adjusting to a new life. It said she is being treated for ear and eye infections as well as arthritis.

Geezer Dog Rescue said it has yet to decide if Sheba will be put up for adoption or remain a sanctuary dog.

Sheba, “the Dumpster Dog”, is safe with Geezer Dogs Rescue. Thank you to all the people who have offered to foster or... Posted by Geezer Dogs Rescue, Inc. on Saturday, June 5, 2021

Last month, a man found Sheba at the bottom of a metal dumpster near Normandy Boulevard while he was collecting aluminum cans

An animal control officer realized Sheba had a microchip, which led police to her owner, 65-year-old Robert Drummond, a retired Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office assistant police chief who was eventually arrested on a charge of animal cruelty, according to an arrest report.