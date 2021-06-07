Mostly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Interlachen teen killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday

Emily Boyer
, Morning assignment manager, Traffic reporter

Tags: 
Traffic
Photo does not have a caption

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 19-year-old man near the intersection of Hunter Road and Radcliff Road Sunday evening.

The initial crash report released by FHP showed the 19-year-old was driving east on Hunter Road with a 22-year-old male passenger when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned just after 6 p.m.

The 19-year-old died at the scene, but the passenger had only minor injuries, according to FHP.

The report states it’s unclear if either of the men were wearing seatbelts.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: