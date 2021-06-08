Partly Cloudy icon
Acosta Bridge lights up in rainbow for Pride Month

Photo: Fred Ortyl & Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge is illuminated in rainbow colors.

Each month, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) compiles a schedule to recognize different holidays, monthly awareness campaigns, special events, college and professional football games and other observances.

RELATED | Here are the Pride events happening in Northeast Florida in June

This month, the Acosta Bridge is lit up in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month in Jacksonville.

Here is the monthly light schedule:

  • June 7-13: Pride Month -- Rainbow
  • June 18: Sickle Cell Awareness -- Red
  • June 19: Juneteenth -- Red, Black and Green
  • June 20-24: PTSD Awareness Month -- Teal
  • June 25-27: 100th Anniversary of the Acosta Bridge opening -- Yellow and Acosta Blue
  • July 1-4: Independence Day Holiday Week -- Red, White and Blue

For more information and to put in a request for specific color combinations, please email JTA’s Public Affairs department with any background and contact information.

The Acosta Bridge lights are on each evening from dusk to dawn, with slight schedule adjustments throughout the year.

