Acosta Bridge lights up in rainbow for Pride Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville’s Acosta Bridge is illuminated in rainbow colors.

Each month, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) compiles a schedule to recognize different holidays, monthly awareness campaigns, special events, college and professional football games and other observances.

This month, the Acosta Bridge is lit up in rainbow colors to celebrate Pride Month in Jacksonville.

Here is the monthly light schedule:

June 7-13: Pride Month -- Rainbow

June 18: Sickle Cell Awareness -- Red

June 19: Juneteenth -- Red, Black and Green

June 20-24: PTSD Awareness Month -- Teal

June 25-27: 100th Anniversary of the Acosta Bridge opening -- Yellow and Acosta Blue

July 1-4: Independence Day Holiday Week -- Red, White and Blue

For more information and to put in a request for specific color combinations, please email JTA’s Public Affairs department with any background and contact information.

