JTA: FDOT says Acosta Bridge’s rainbow scheme ‘out of compliance’ with permit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After planning to keep the Acosta Bridge lit up in rainbow colors throughout the week for Pride Month, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority on Tuesday said it was told by the Florida Department of Transportation that its color scheme was “out of compliance” with its existing permit.

A statement from JTA’s spokesperson reads: “This afternoon, the FDOT informed the JTA that our scheduled color scheme for the Acosta Bridge is out of compliance with our existing permit. The JTA will comply accordingly.”

On Tuesday night, the bridge returned to its usual blue color. Here’s a photo:

Acosta Bridge photo 06/08/21.

A statement from FDOT reads: “Aesthetic lighting on the Acosta Bridge is owned and operated by JTA. Questions about their lighting system, function and permit should be referred to JTA.”

Each month, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) compiles a schedule to recognize different holidays, monthly awareness campaigns, special events, college and professional football games and other observances.

Ad

Here was the schedule as it was planned:

June 7-13: Pride Month -- Rainbow

June 18: Sickle Cell Awareness -- Red

June 19: Juneteenth -- Red, Black and Green

June 20-24: PTSD Awareness Month -- Teal

June 25-27: 100th Anniversary of the Acosta Bridge opening -- Yellow and Acosta Blue

July 1-4: Independence Day Holiday Week -- Red, White and Blue

JTA had posted about the change on Twitter, saying it planned to keep the colors up all week: