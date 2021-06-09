Woman missing under ‘unusual circumstances,’ Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night said it’s looking for an adult who had reportedly disappeared under “unusual circumstances.”

Police said the woman was last seen Monday on Yogi Bear Lane. A witness told police the woman had left just before 3 p.m. for unknown reasons.

The woman has been identified as Amanda Arnold, 32. She’s said to be 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

“Due to the reported unusual behavior, we are attempting to locate the victim in an effort to ascertain her safety,” JSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.