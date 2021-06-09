Partly Cloudy icon
78º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Woman missing under ‘unusual circumstances,’ Jacksonville police say

News4Jax staff

Tags: 
News
Photo provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Photo provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night said it’s looking for an adult who had reportedly disappeared under “unusual circumstances.”

Police said the woman was last seen Monday on Yogi Bear Lane. A witness told police the woman had left just before 3 p.m. for unknown reasons.

The woman has been identified as Amanda Arnold, 32. She’s said to be 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

“Due to the reported unusual behavior, we are attempting to locate the victim in an effort to ascertain her safety,” JSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.