Man dead, 2 sought by Jacksonville police in deadly Arlington shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working to track down two men that police said fled the scene of a deadly shooting Wednesday evening in Arlington.

According to Sgt. Stephens, with the Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the scene of an apartment complex on Townsend Boulevard at about 4:10 p.m., and they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

Stephens said the man was taken to a hospital for treatment and died from his injuries.

It appears the man who was shot was meeting with two other men in the parking lot of the apartment complex, Stephens said, and the two men fled the scene in separate cars -- a white sedan and a black sedan.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.