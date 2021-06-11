Following rescue, shrimp boat remains stranded off Fernandina Beach

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Efforts are being made to remove the shrimp boat that crashed into the jetties north of Amelia Island on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard has said contractors were able to remove fuel from the boat, though thousands of gallons have leaked from the vessel named Catherine Lane. It’s licensed out of North Carolina.

A previous owner told News4Jax he sold the boat a year or two ago. News4Jax has attempted to contact the person it was sold to and is awaiting a response.

After the crash, three crewmen were rescued by another boater.

“The biggest catch was the three anglers off the shrimp boat,” said Allen Mills with AC Charters.

A requested for comment from a crew member was declined Friday.

On Friday, the Coast Guard said the responsible party hired contractors and removed 1,050 gallons of diesel from the boat. But Nassau County Emergency Management has said 3,200 gallons of fuel and oil has spilled into the water.

Tow Boat Fernandina doesn’t typically work on commercial vessels. Patrick Hagan, their operations manager, said this is a big task.

“That requires a lot of boom and a quick response with the equipment to pump the boat down,” Hagan said. “It may be able to come out with float bags or it might require a cane barge. It’s a tough call.”

Several boats passed Catherine Lane on Friday, dodging the rocks hidden in the tide.

News4Jax asked the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission how many crashes have happened in 2021 on the jetties. We are still waiting for a response.

When it comes to the Coast Guard stepping in to remove the boat, a spokesperson said it depends on the state of the boat, its location in state or federal waters, the channel it is in and insurance. It could not confirm if it would get involved with its removal or if the owners would face a fine.