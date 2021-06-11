Trial date set for mass shooting survivor who’s suing Jacksonville Landing

This file photo shows the empty restaurant, weeks after three people were killed in a mass shooting.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A total of 32 lawsuits were filed following the 2018 mass shooting at the now demolished Jacksonville Landing.

A gunman from Baltimore opened fire during a video game tournament at the Chicago Pizza restaurant killing two and injuring 12 others before taking his own life, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Of the lawsuits filed, six have been settled. Two other suits have been dropped and one case has been been set for trial later this year.

Timothy Anselimo, a video game competitor, is identified in the lawsuit as the plaintiff suing the former Jacksonville Landing, its owners, the company that managed the property, the company that was in charge of security, Chicago Pizza and Electronic Arts, which hosted the tournament.

Anselimo survived being shot three times while playing in the gaming tournament. His trial date has been set for August 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that Electronic Arts should have known that its gaming venue was being held in what has been described as a dangerous area of Jacksonville, citing crimes at The Landing prior to August 2018. The suit also claims Electronic Arts failed to screen video game players who entered the tournament.

The Landing, its owners, property management and a company hired to do security is being sued on claims that security measures were not adequate to prevent the shooting.

Chicago Pizza is being sued on claims that the restaurant was not approved to host the gamming tournament and was not permitted to have a game room area for such an event.