Community meetings scheduled to discuss Jaguars’ plans to develop Shipyards

Renderings and site maps of the proposed development on The Shipyards property, football training facility and site maps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen community meetings are scheduled this month across the Jacksonville area to discuss the Jaguars’ plans to develop the Shipyards, City Councilman Matt Carlucci said.

Carlucci on Saturday tweeted out a screenshot of the town meeting schedule. It states the meetings will include a presentation on the Shipyards proposal, as well as well as the first phase of the “stadium of the future,” and members of the Jaguars staff will be available to answer questions.

Each meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

PHOTOS: What Jaguars’ latest Shipyards development may look like

On June 3, the Jaguars laid out their $441 million plans to develop the Shipyards and bring a Four Seasons Hotel to the downtown banks of the St. Johns River.The team, along with their affiliated real estate development Iguana Investments, also showed off proposed plans for a football performance center next to TIAA Bank Field, an office building, an orthopedic sports medicine complex and improvements to the city-owned marina and public spaces.

Ad

The plan will need city approval and city dollars. That’s why Carlucci said the meetings will seek the community’s input.

“That’s going to be a time for the public to get engaged, to ask questions, to see what it’s going to be, to see what the Jaguars’ commitment is not only to the private development but to the public and areas around the private development,” Carlucci told News4Jax on Sunday. “We need to keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville. That’s where everybody from all statures of life in Jacksonville can come together and root for one common cause.”

Carlucci said he expects another stadium improvement project, including shade for fans.

Community meeting schedule