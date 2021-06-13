Community meetings scheduled to discuss Jaguars’ plans to develop Shipyards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen community meetings are scheduled this month across the Jacksonville area to discuss the Jaguars’ plans to develop the Shipyards, City Councilman Matt Carlucci said.
Carlucci on Saturday tweeted out a screenshot of the town meeting schedule. It states the meetings will include a presentation on the Shipyards proposal, as well as well as the first phase of the “stadium of the future,” and members of the Jaguars staff will be available to answer questions.
Each meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.
On June 3, the Jaguars laid out their $441 million plans to develop the Shipyards and bring a Four Seasons Hotel to the downtown banks of the St. Johns River.The team, along with their affiliated real estate development Iguana Investments, also showed off proposed plans for a football performance center next to TIAA Bank Field, an office building, an orthopedic sports medicine complex and improvements to the city-owned marina and public spaces.
The plan will need city approval and city dollars. That’s why Carlucci said the meetings will seek the community’s input.
“That’s going to be a time for the public to get engaged, to ask questions, to see what it’s going to be, to see what the Jaguars’ commitment is not only to the private development but to the public and areas around the private development,” Carlucci told News4Jax on Sunday. “We need to keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville. That’s where everybody from all statures of life in Jacksonville can come together and root for one common cause.”
Carlucci said he expects another stadium improvement project, including shade for fans.
Community meeting schedule
|Area
|Date
|Venue
|Address
|Arlington
|Tuesday, June 15
|Regency Square Branch Library
|9900 Regency Square Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225
|Nassau County
|Wednesday, June 16
|Fernandina Beach Branch Library
|25 N. 4th St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
|San Marco
|Wednesday, June 16
|Lakewood United Methodist Church
|6133 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32217
|Town Center
|Thursday, June 17
|Southeast Regional Library
|10599 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256
|Southside
|Thursday, June 17
|Pablo Creek Regional Library
|13295 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246
|Clay County
|Thursday, June 17
|The Lake Asbury Community Association Building / Community Center
|282 Branscomb Road, Lake Asbury, FL 32043
|Jax Beaches
|Monday, June 21
|Beaches Branch Library
|600 3rd St., Neptune Beach, FL 32266
|Whitehouse
|Monday, June 21
|West Branch Library
|1425 Chaffee Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32221
|Riverside
|Monday, June 21
|Willow Branch Public Library
|2875 Park St., Jacksonville, FL 32205
|Mandarin
|Tuesday, June 22
|South Mandarin Library
|12125 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223
|St. Johns
|Tuesday, June 22
|Bartram Trail Branch Library
|60 David Pond Blvd., Fruit Cove, FL 32259
|Northside
|Tuesday, June 22
|Bradham and Brooks Branch Library
|1755 Edgewood Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32208
|Westside
|Wednesday, June 23
|Charles Webb Wesconnett Library
|6887 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210
|Downtown
|Thursday, June 24
|TIAA Bank Field - Upper East Club
|1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202