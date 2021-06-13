Cloudy icon
Community meetings scheduled to discuss Jaguars’ plans to develop Shipyards

Brie Isom
, Reporter

Jacksonville
Jaguars
Downtown Jacksonville
Shipyards
Courtesy of HKS and Iguana Investments

Renderings and site maps of the proposed development on The Shipyards property, football training facility and site maps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a dozen community meetings are scheduled this month across the Jacksonville area to discuss the Jaguars’ plans to develop the Shipyards, City Councilman Matt Carlucci said.

Carlucci on Saturday tweeted out a screenshot of the town meeting schedule. It states the meetings will include a presentation on the Shipyards proposal, as well as well as the first phase of the “stadium of the future,” and members of the Jaguars staff will be available to answer questions.

Each meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

PHOTOS: What Jaguars’ latest Shipyards development may look like

On June 3, the Jaguars laid out their $441 million plans to develop the Shipyards and bring a Four Seasons Hotel to the downtown banks of the St. Johns River.The team, along with their affiliated real estate development Iguana Investments, also showed off proposed plans for a football performance center next to TIAA Bank Field, an office building, an orthopedic sports medicine complex and improvements to the city-owned marina and public spaces.

The plan will need city approval and city dollars. That’s why Carlucci said the meetings will seek the community’s input.

“That’s going to be a time for the public to get engaged, to ask questions, to see what it’s going to be, to see what the Jaguars’ commitment is not only to the private development but to the public and areas around the private development,” Carlucci told News4Jax on Sunday. “We need to keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville. That’s where everybody from all statures of life in Jacksonville can come together and root for one common cause.”

Carlucci said he expects another stadium improvement project, including shade for fans.

Community meeting schedule

AreaDateVenueAddress
ArlingtonTuesday, June 15Regency Square Branch Library9900 Regency Square Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32225
Nassau CountyWednesday, June 16Fernandina Beach Branch Library25 N. 4th St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
San MarcoWednesday, June 16Lakewood United Methodist Church6133 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32217
Town CenterThursday, June 17Southeast Regional Library10599 Deerwood Park Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32256
SouthsideThursday, June 17Pablo Creek Regional Library13295 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246
Clay CountyThursday, June 17The Lake Asbury Community Association Building / Community Center282 Branscomb Road, Lake Asbury, FL 32043
Jax BeachesMonday, June 21Beaches Branch Library600 3rd St., Neptune Beach, FL 32266
WhitehouseMonday, June 21West Branch Library1425 Chaffee Road S., Jacksonville, FL 32221
RiversideMonday, June 21Willow Branch Public Library2875 Park St., Jacksonville, FL 32205
MandarinTuesday, June 22South Mandarin Library12125 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223
St. JohnsTuesday, June 22Bartram Trail Branch Library60 David Pond Blvd., Fruit Cove, FL 32259
NorthsideTuesday, June 22Bradham and Brooks Branch Library1755 Edgewood Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32208
WestsideWednesday, June 23Charles Webb Wesconnett Library6887 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210
DowntownThursday, June 24TIAA Bank Field - Upper East Club1 TIAA Bank Field Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32202

