The crash happened on State Road 26 near Swan Lake Drive.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Two people died in a car accident on State Road 26 in Putnam County.

Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV was traveling behind a sedan. It then tried to pass the car in a no-passing zone.

The front end hit the back of the car.

A 33-year-old and a 24-year-old in the sedan were pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was also hurt in the accident.