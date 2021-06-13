LifeSouth recognizing donors on World Blood Donor Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A blood bank is recognizing donors on World Blood Donor Day.

Those who donate blood are being celebrated on World Blood Donor Day on Monday, June 14.

“There’s really no substitute for blood donations. You can’t manufacture blood. iy really is a gift that one human can give to another,” said Brite Whitaker, who is the director of communications and outreach for LifeSouth Community Blood Centers.

LifeSouth is holding blood drives at various locations:

Sunday, June 13:

PetSmart on Wells Road from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wrestling Con from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, June 14:

Old Time Pottery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Winston Family YMCA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Anyone 16 and older is eligible to donate if they’re in good health,” Whitaker said. “It’s also important to know, if you received one or both of the COVID-19 vaccines, you are also eligible to donate.”

If you are not eligible, Whitaker said, you can still make an impact.

“You can encourage your friends and family to donate blood. You can also help organize blood drives with your business, organization, church, neighborhood association,” said Whitaker.

Ad

Whitaker said that if more people donate, more lives can be saved.

Those who donate can receive a $20 e-gift card and a T-shirt.