15-year-old accused of killing teen in Woodstock Park last week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police investigating last Tuesday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in a park on Jacksonville’s Westside have arrested 15-year-old D’Andree McCray and charged him with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old shot was shot and killed about 8:30 p.m. on June 8 at Woodstock Park on West Beaver Street. Under Marcy’s Law, police no longer name crime victims.

Police at the time said they thought the shooting stemmed from some type of fight.

Witnesses told police they saw several people running away from the park after shots were fired. No one was detained that night.

On Monday, JSO announced said investigators learned that McCray and victim became involved in an altercation, leading to the suspect shooting the victim.

Ad

This year, according to News4Jax records, 20 teenagers have been shot, five of them fatally.