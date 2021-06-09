Jacksonville police believe several suspects involved in deadly shooting of teen in Woodstock Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for several people accused of shooting and killing a teenager on Jacksonville’s Westside.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Woodstock Park on West Beaver Street.

Investigators say a teenager, between 16 and 18 years old, was found dead at the park.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from some type of fight. Witnesses told police they saw several people running away from the park after shots were fired. A search began for the accused shooters. JSO’s K-9 unit was working on the ground while its Air Unit searched from above.

At this time, police say no one has been found and they do not have a description of the shooters.

If you know anything, you’re urged to call police at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.