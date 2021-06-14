2 injured, 1 critically after crash on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were injured, one critically, after a crash at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive on Jacksonville’s Southside just after midnight.

Police didn’t say how the crash occurred other than to say a Volvo traveling south on Peach Drive collided with a Ford traveling west on Beach Boulevard and that speed may have been a factor.

The driver of the Volvo was ejected from the vehicle and is in critical condition with a life-threatening head injury, according to police. The driver of the Ford had only minor injuries. Police said neither driver was wearing seatbelts.

JSO is also investigating if alcohol or drugs were a factor as well.