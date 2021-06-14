Sunday’s downpours highlight flooding concerns for Cassat Avenue businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Jacksonville residents and businesses were dealing with flooding during downpours Sunday.

Helen Lam of Minh Ngoc Jewelry on Cassat Avenue said water came rushing in during the heavy rains Sunday. She took a video of that as it was happening. She said it was bad, but drainage has been a constant problem in the area.

“I have been here 25 years. They have not fixed nothing yet. And it does this all the time during a heavy rain,” Lam said. “All the cars were stuck, yeah, everywhere.”

Flooding inside Cassat Avenue business

Catacorner from the jewelry store is Automac, a car lot right next to I-10. The owner, John Rombert, said they’ve been complaining for months about busted storm drains. Rombert said construction, which was supposed to make it better, has done just the opposite

“They spent millions of dollars out here the last five years or so to try to solve this problem. It hasn’t solved it at all,” Rombert said. “It’s worse than ever, primarily because they do not maintain the drains.”

News4Jax checked with the Florida Department of Transportation about the problem. FDOT spokesman Hampton Ray said they are aware of the issue, but after the storm, they found the drainage system to be free of debris and to be operational.

News4Jax checked other known flood zones in the city. In Riverside, neighbors said a cave-in Sunday near Remington Street and Willow Branch Avenue has been an ongoing problem. A city spokesperson said that Monday was the first time the issue was reported to them.

On Monday, News4Jax returned to McCoys Creek following the Sunday’s storms. It’s a well-known flooding spot. Work is underway to make changes in the area as part of the Emerald Trail, and city crews could be seen Monday in the area.

There was also flooding in San Marco on Sunday. Public works staff said Monday that the pumps to help get rid of that water are working and are standing by to do the job.