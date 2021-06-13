Cloudy icon
Local News

Heavy rain floods Jacksonville streets

Flash flood warning issued for Duval County until 7 p.m.

Brie Isom
, Reporter

Tags: 
Jacksonville
,
Weather
,
Downtown Jacksonville
,
Flooding
On Sunday, there was flooding at Bay and Main streets in downtown Jacksonville.
On Sunday, there was flooding at Bay and Main streets in downtown Jacksonville. (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several streets in Jacksonville were flooded Sunday as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Duval County, followed by a flash flood warning.

Just before 6:30 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported that Roosevelt Boulevard was closed at Edgewood Avenue due to flooding.

Shortly after 5 p.m., there was flooding at Bay and Main streets in downtown Jacksonville. The National Weather Service Jacksonville said it appeared that at least 3-6 inches had collected on the roads at that intersection.

There was also flooding on West Forsyth Street.

In addition, Hogan’s Creek was overflowing.

The flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Duval County until 7 p.m.

News4Jax meteorologist Danielle Uliano said locations like Jacksonville, Normandy, Ortega, Riverside, San Marco and many others could see flash flooding. Watch for local waterways, creeks and streams that you know flood easily.

