Caregiver charged with exploiting elderly man, credit card fraud

YULEE, Fla. – A woman hired as a caretaker is charged with credit card fraud and exploitation of an elderly and disabled person after Nassau County detectives said she used the credit card of the man who she was hired to take care of.

Jennie Lynn Johnson, 31, of Yulee, was taken into custody just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

According to an arrest report, on June 8, a man, who is elderly and permanently confined to a wheelchair, reported his credit card stolen. The man told investigators that he checked his account and realized the card had four transactions on June 7: $176 was charged to his card at the Walmart on State Road 200, $270 was charged the Target on the same road, $10 was charged at the Panda Express on Revell Drive and $110 was charged at the Ross Dress for Less store on City Station Drive.

The man told investigators that he last saw his credit card before his caretaker, Johnson, left his home on June 7 and that he never gave anyone permission to use his credit card, according to the arrest report.

Ad

A deputy went to three of the stores where transactions were made and discovered a woman fitting Johnson’s description who was driving a car that also fit the description of her car was seen on surveillance video at two of the stores around the time those credit card transactions were made, the arrest report states. The deputy took still images of the surveillance videos and showed them to the man, who positively identified Johnson as the woman in the footage, according to the report.

Johnson was questioned Monday morning at the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office, but her responses to the questions were redacted from the arrest report. According to the report, she was arrested on charges of elderly exploitation and credit card fraud

The arrest report states Johnson was employed by Angel Watch Personal Care as a caretaker for the man. News4Jax called Angel Watch Personal Care to verify if Johnson is still employed and if a background check was ever conducted on her. A woman in the human resources department would not comment about Johnson, only to say they conduct background checks on all their employees. Angel Watch Personal Care is an Amedisys company, and Amedisys also sent News4Jax the following statement:

Ad

“Thank you for reaching out to Amedisys. However, we do not comment on current investigations regarding employees or clients. Amedisys intends to fully and promptly investigate the allegations, take appropriate action and cooperate with law enforcement. As always, Angel Watch, an Amedisys company, continues to be dedicated to the Fernandina Beach community and the clients we serve.”

On Monday, Johnson was being held at the Nassau County jail, awaiting a bond hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.