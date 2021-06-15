Fernandina Beach man charged with sexual battery on child

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Fernandina Beach man was arrested Saturday on a charge of sexual battery on a minor.

As of Monday, Bertram Way, 60, remained in the Nassau County jail after a judge set his bond at $1 million.

According to an arrest report, a parent of a child went through the child’s cellphone and discovered inappropriate text messages between Way and the child, who is under the age of 13. The discovery led to the parent asking the child more about her interaction with Way which revealed allegations of sexual assault.

According to the arrest report, Way was considered a family friend and the child was at his home when the alleged incident happened.

On Saturday, a detective showed up at Way’s home, and Way agreed to be interviewed at the Fernandina Beach Police Department. He was arrested that day.

The arrest report said: “This is an ongoing investigation that may result in more charges/victims.”

Neighbors were upset when they learned about Way’s arrest because they said he’s well-known in the community.

“I’m so shocked. This is just eating me up. It is. It’s literally shaking me up about this because he and I were good friends,” one neighbor said. “He was the nicest person and would do anything for you. He did all my maintenance work, and I am just in shock. This is just tearing me up.”