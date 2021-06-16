1st community meeting held to discuss Jaguars’ plans to develop Shipyards

Renderings and site maps of the proposed development on The Shipyards property, football training facility and site maps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars made their public pitch in a news conference. Now they’re taking their dreams on the road throughout the Jacksonville area.

The first of 14 more than a dozen community meetings scheduled this month to discuss the Jaguars’ $441 million plans to develop the Shipyards was held Tuesday evening.

The meetings will be held in Duval, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties, and the first one took place at Regency Square Branch Library in Arlington. Each meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

“It really seems, as a community, we’ve gone through a lot in 18 months, but I think we have an opportunity to come out of it stronger than ever. I think we’re at a tipping point. There’s a lot of momentum,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said Tuesday.

Local leaders like City Council members also attended Tuesday’s meeting. People in attendance asked questions and offered their opinions.

“This project needs people. Large numbers of people downtown to make it successful,” said J.J. Hammond, with AquaJax. “So we need a project. We need to make Jacksonville a destination, not a pass-through.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan proposed more than $93 million in tax incentives from the city of Jacksonville for a Four Seasons Hotel and Residences. Marina facilities and an office building along the St. Johns River near TIAA Bank Field are also proposed. Those figures are on a draft term sheet with the Downtown Investment Authority.

The team also wants a 50-50 partnership with the city on a $120 million performance center, training facility and a practice field.

PHOTOS: What Jaguars’ latest Shipyards development may look like

“I don’t know the Four Seasons thing, don’t know if Shad’s been down there when they’ve burnt some coffee. Don’t know how that’ll play into things,” said one person who attended the meeting.

Another person at the meeting said: “I know you said it was tied up in DIA. Who’s in the way of getting this done?”

In the community meetings, Lamping said, they want public interaction.

“Most importantly to give you the opportunity to comment,” Lamping said. “If there are things we can do to improve these plans to serve the needs of the community, it’s a great opportunity to express those to us.”

A final proposal will need approval from both the DIA and the Jacksonville City Council.

Below is the full community meeting schedule. People don’t have to attend a meeting to participate. By visiting 1stdowntownjacksonville.com, people can share their thoughts on downtown Jacksonville’s future.

