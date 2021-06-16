Clay Electric lineman killed repairing lines near Waldo

Clay Electric lineman killed while working in a bucket truck in rural Alachua County.

WALDO, Fla. – A Clay Electric employee died Tuesday evening while working in a bucket truck on Northeast 54 Street in Alachua County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Alachua Fire-Rescue officials said the worker died of apparent electrocution about 6 p.m. while repairing lines in a rural area about 5 miles northwest of Waldo.

Clay Electric released a statement saying he was unable to be revived and passed away. “An investigation is ongoing at this time,” the utility posted on its website.

Alachua County deputies are working to determine exactly how the worker was killed.

WCJB-TV in Gainesville reported it happened after a severe thunderstorm passed through the area, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that contributed to the man’s death.

The Clay Electric co-op serves 15 counties in North Central Florida, including 24,000 customers in Alachua County.

Ad