Local News

Crash involving fire engine shuts down CR-218 at Hibiscus Avenue

Frank Powers, Assignment manager

News
Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – One person is said to have life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday evening that involves a fire engine and another vehicle, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the person with life-threatening injuries was in the other vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol was called to investigate.

The crash was reported at County Road 218 and Hibiscus Avenue. It shut down CR-218 for the duration of the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.

