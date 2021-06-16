Crash involving fire engine shuts down CR-218 at Hibiscus Avenue

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – One person is said to have life-threatening injuries after a crash Wednesday evening that involves a fire engine and another vehicle, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the person with life-threatening injuries was in the other vehicle. The Florida Highway Patrol was called to investigate.

The crash was reported at County Road 218 and Hibiscus Avenue. It shut down CR-218 for the duration of the investigation.

Additional details were not immediately available.