Sources: Child shot in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore neighborhood

Photo from scene near intersection of Allene Road and Lowe Lane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child was shot Tuesday evening in a residential area of Jacksonville’s Dinsmore neighborhood, sources confirmed to News4Jax.

The condition of the child wasn’t immediately clear. Sources said the incident happened on Allene Road near the intersection of Lowe Lane, north of Trout River Boulevard. They said the child is believed to be 5 years old.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had units at the scene but did not immediately provide additional details.

