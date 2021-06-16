Partly Cloudy icon
74º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Sources: Child shot in Jacksonville’s Dinsmore neighborhood

Joy Purdy
, 5:30, 6:30 & 11 p.m. anchor

Tags: 
News
,
Jacksonville
Photo from scene near intersection of Allene Road and Lowe Lane.
Photo from scene near intersection of Allene Road and Lowe Lane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child was shot Tuesday evening in a residential area of Jacksonville’s Dinsmore neighborhood, sources confirmed to News4Jax.

The condition of the child wasn’t immediately clear. Sources said the incident happened on Allene Road near the intersection of Lowe Lane, north of Trout River Boulevard. They said the child is believed to be 5 years old.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had units at the scene but did not immediately provide additional details.

News4Jax has a crew working to gather additional information.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: