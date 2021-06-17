Family pleads for arrest after pregnant mother of 2 shot, killed in West Augustine

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Family members say a couple was leaving a convenience store after having just purchased some lottery tickets moments before a deadly shooting in the West Augustine neighborhood of St. Johns County.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Christopher and Herbert Streets. Deputies said that the shooting victim’s vehicle was found at the scene and that the victim was taken to a hospital and died.

Witnesses were being questioned by deputies, but no arrests were immediately announced.

Family members say the victim, Shaina Armstrong, 30, was a mother of two children, and she was pregnant.

“This is horrible,” said Shawn Alexander, the aunt of Armstrong’s fiancé. “We need something done.”

The family said Armstrong was in the car with her fiancé when she was shot.

The shooting is being investigated by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, which confirmed that one person was killed and that there was no immediate danger to the community, but few other details.

Relatives said they believe the fiancé was the intended target and that the attack was not random.

“They know exactly who they are,” Alexander said. “I’m asking them to turn their self in as soon as possible.”

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call deputies at 904-824-8304 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.