Police find shooting victim outside University Boulevard apartment complex in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are looking for clues in the shooting death of a person who was found lying on the ground in the middle of the Eagle Rock Apartments II on University Boulevard near Memorial Hospital.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the complex around 11 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a person who had been shot.

The location of the complex is seconds away from Memorial Hospital, but unfortunately the person had died at the scene, according to police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to please call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS.

JSO did not provide any additional information, including the person’s gender or age.