Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a deadly shooting in the Lake Forest neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

On the morning of April 10, officers were called to a home on Kennard Street in reference to a possible burglary. According to the Sheriff’s Office, responding units found the body of a 36-year-old man who had been shot to death.

A person of interest was identified, and Jasman Evans, 30, was later arrested.

Evans is not eligible for bond and as of Thursday was awaiting trial. Her next court date was scheduled for June 28.